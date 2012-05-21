Drinks group Diageo, Premier Oil, mining company Rio Tinto , pharmaceuticals group Shire, food company Tate & Lyle and media group UBM are highlighted by Deutsche Bank as its "six UK stocks you should own" in a research note.

Deutsche Bank says the global revenue streams of those six companies, along with their strong cash generation, makes them more able to withstand the effects of the euro zone crisis than many other companies.

"The nature of the UK market - heavy on oil and gas, mining and pharma - gives some comfort on performance if the unfortunate series of events continues across the Channel," it writes in its note.

"Our set of 6 is a more international grouping than before: at least 80 percent of revenues arise outside the Eurozone in all cases," it adds.

