JPMorgan recommends taking profits on Germany's DAX index, which has outperformed other European stock markets in recent weeks helped by the strength of the Germany economy, and backs covering of long positions on equities and credit assets due to fears over Greece's political crisis.

The U.S. investment bank forecasts a high probability that Italy or Spain may introduce a short-selling ban to protect the share prices of its banks, and that this might then impact the DAX, as was the case last year.

"When that happened last August, investors were forced to use DAX futures to reduce their exposure to Euro area equities, causing sharp DAX underperformance," it writes in a strategy note, adding that it is tactically exiting its "overweight" stance on the DAX versus the Euro STOXX 50 index .

JPMorgan also says there will be "little upside news" over the coming month ahead of the Greek elections on June 17, with markets being driven by "positioning on different post election scenarios".

"With this outlook, and equities now flat on the all-important 6 month lookback, we need to neutralise remaining equity and credit longs".

