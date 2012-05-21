Stocks with international exposure, strong balances sheets, stable performance and solid sales growth prospects will continue to outperform in Europe despite already elevated valuations, strategists at Goldman Sachs say.

"These stocks do trade on a premium. However, this has always been the case and ... on a relative basis, (they are) trading close to an average P/E premium versus history," they say. "We do not think that valuation is likely to be a hurdle to returns while equity risk premiums remain very elevated."

Goldman's top picks include French luxury goods company Hermes, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, world number two fashion chain Hennes & Mauritz, watch maker Swatch and spectacle lenses specialist Essilor.

It also recommends long exposure to the German DAX versus the French CAC "to capture relative growth prospects within Europe" and says that relatively cheap implied volatility means now is not a bad time to buy some downside protection for equity portfolios.

Implied volatility on Euro STOXX 50 is currently around 32.5, having peaked just below 60 last August.

