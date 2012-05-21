Shares in Banco Popolare soar 12.4 percent as several brokers raise their recommendation on the stock after the mid-sized lender said its pro-forma Core Tier 1 ratio would rise to 9.4 percent on the basis of internal risk models it has been allowed to use by the Bank of Italy.

"The positive impact on the Core Tier 1 ratio goes beyond expectations and significantly reduces the probability of an early redemption of the outstanding 1 billion euro soft mandatory convertible notes," ESN/Banca Akros analysts say in a report, upgrading Banco Popolare to "buy" from "hold".

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also raises its recommendation to "buy" from "neutral".

The boosted capital base means Banco Popolare has almost entirely plugged the 2.7 billion euros capital shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority, it said after the market close on Friday.

Shares in UBI Banca also rise nearly 8 percent as the bank is expected to get a similar treatement from the regulator.

