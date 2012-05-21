The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent, underperforming the broader market, with both the blue chips and the midcaps ahead 0.6 percent.

Electronic component maker e2V technologies advances more than 2 percent after the company accompanies its full-year results with an outlook statement Seymour Pierce describes as reassuring, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Vatukoula Gold Mines jumps nearly 7 percent as the gold producer unveils first-half results, with underground tonnes mined at 242,769 compared to 195,832 in the same period of 2011.

"These latest results may well mark the nadir of subdued operating performances," WH Ireland says in a note, reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

