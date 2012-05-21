Short selling was the best hedge fund strategy in April, up 1.02 percent while world stocks fell 1.4 percent and the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 6.9 percent, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data.

The second-best hedge fund strategy was fixed income arbitrage, up 0.5 percent. The long/short equity strategy posted the worst performance, down 0.65 percent on the month, followed by global macro, down 0.49 percent.

Global macro is a hedge fund strategy that bases its positions primarily on overall economic and political views of various countries.

