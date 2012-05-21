MILAN, May 21 - Shares in Fiat rise 4.5 percent as Bernstein Research lifts its rating on the Italian motors group to "outperform" citing likely value-creation from a possible imminent decision by the firm to mop-up the remaining 42 percent stake in U.S. firm Chrysler.

"We believe that a decision to buy the remaining stake in Chrysler is likely sooner rather than later, and will be a catalyst for the stock," Bernstein says in a note, albeit adding that any decision by Fiat to increase its stake to 100 percent would certainly be risky.

The move would enable Fiat to tap Chrysler's cash flow.

"The Bernstein note is probably what's lifting the stock, because it's a broker that is highly credible on Fiat and the automotive sector," says a trader. "Some investors are also eyeing the possibility of a new round of car sales incentives, but there is nothing concrete there."

Fiat currently owns 58 percent of Chrysler and would buy the balance from the Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association, or VEBA, a health care fund linked to the United Auto Workers union.

Last Friday, Italian automotive industry groups met with representatives of the Industry Ministry in Rome to discuss car sales incentives. Another meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Reuters messaging rm://jennifer.clarke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net