The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent around midday, tracking similar modest gains by the FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 percent.

Punch Taverns adds 6 percent after the Sunday Times reported that the UK's second-largest leased pubs group has opened talks with its lenders over a controversial plan to give them control of the company in return for writing off hundreds of millions of pounds in debt.

Sportingbet sheds 7.2 percent as the British online gaming firm says it is in talks with the Spanish Ministry of Finance about a potential outstanding tax liability covering its operations in the country from January 2009 to May 2011.

