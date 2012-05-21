Europe equity funds managed to post inflows last week despite the uncertainty swirling around Greece, as institutional investors' commitments to German equity exchanged-traded funds (ETFs) offset redemptions from regional fund groups, data from EPFR Global shows.

"There seems to be a small but significant core of investors who believe that Greece's latest convulsion will force policymakers and the European Central Bank to abandon their reactive, incremental approach and come up with a sweeping plan for containing the crisis," EPFR Global research Director Cameron Brandt says.

Significant outflows hit emerging market equity funds last week, setting a year-to-date high for the second week running, data shows, as retail investors extended a redemption streak that began in late February as mounting worries that China's economy is stumbling towards a hard landing are sapping what is left of investors' enthusiasm for the once red-hot market.

Japan equity funds, meanwhile, enjoyed their best week since the middle of the third quarter of last year as strong institutional commitments pushed cumulative flows into positive territory for the first time this year, data shows.

