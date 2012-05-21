The valuation level of the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has dropped to a near six-month low as investors shun European equities while fears over Greece's future in the euro currency bloc intensify.

The index trades at 8.31 times 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since early December and well below a 10-year average of 11.44, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

This compares with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62 for Wall Street's S&P 500 and of 9.94 for the MSCI Emerging index.

The Euro STOXX 50 has tumbled about 18 percent since mid-March.

