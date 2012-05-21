The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.2 percent, while the mid caps are flat, and the blue chips advance 0.7 percent.

Pursuit Dynamics plunges 79.2 percent after the world's largest household products company Procter & Gamble scraps an agreement to use the British company's PDX reactor technology in its factories, leading the firm to say it now expects revenue for the year ending Sept. 30 to be "materially below" its earlier expectations, and prompting it to speed up an ongoing strategic review of its business.

Worldlink Group jumps 22 percent as the UK-listed group, which holds patents for real-time changing data for mobile devices, signs a gaming partnership deal with Partouche Interactive Gibraltar, a subsidiary of one of the largest casino operators in Europe, which will see its poker and casino platform offered alongside Worldlink's 'best price' bookmaking service.

