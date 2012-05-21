Shares in Heritage Oil jump 8.7 percent on hopes that the British company will be able to export gas from a large field it has discovered in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, after the area's natural resources minister makes positive comments regarding an export pipeline.

The Kurdistan minister, Ashti Hawrami, said on Sunday that Kurdistan expects to start exporting oil from its fields along a new pipeline to the Turkish border by August 2013, defying Baghdad in a long-running dispute over who controls the country's oil sales.

Heritage said earlier in May that it was working on a plan to be able to start exporting the gas and oil condensate it has found in Kurdistan to Turkey from 2015.

"The minister spoke at a conference over the weekend. I think that's what's lifted the Kurdish players today," Royal Bank of Canada analyst Al Stanton says, referring to Hertiage as well as Gulf Keystone and Afren, both of which also have assets in Kurdistan, and are also up 7.5 percent and 3 percent respectively.

