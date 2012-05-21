UK retailers are among the most heavily shorted European stocks due to report this week, led by childcare specialist Mothercare which has just over 1 in 10 of its shares out on loan, stock lending data from Data Explorers shows.

"Mothercare, which had been a favourite target of short sellers last year, has seen a resurgence in demand to borrow its shares following a restructuring announcement which will see the company shutter over 100 stores in the face of weak trading conditions. There is 10.1 percent of the total shares out on loan, up from around 7 percent at the start of March," Data Explorers says in a note.

Online fashion retailer Asos, with 9 percent, and blue-chip High Street stalwart Marks & Spencer, with 6.3 percent, also feature prominently. Tellingly, both have seen demand to short their stock rise sharply in the last month, by 17 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Marks & Spencer is due to report preliminary results on Tuesday.

Ten of the top 15 most-shorted stocks in Europe are UK-listed, the data shows, as is the stock that has seen the biggest jump in its short interest over the last month, drinks maker Britvic, with a rise of 26 percent.

The stock with the most short interest, is directories group Yell, with 19 percent of its stock out on loan.

