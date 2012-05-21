European indexes currently face an average fall of 7 percent over the next six months, analysts at BNP Paribas say in a note, citing their 'neutral' Love-Panic sentiment gauge which contains three signals indicating a 'strong buy' and four that indicate a 'strong sell'.

The weekly composite contrarian sentiment indicator aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish indicators to help investors time equity exposure and help with tactical asset allocation.

The strongest driver of bullish sentiment over the last week came from the European economic surprise indicator, while the strongest for bearish sentiment came from the earnings revision index, the bank writes.

