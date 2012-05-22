The share of European firms' revenues generated from within developed Europe will fall to 51 percent in 2012 from 71 percent in 1997, while the exposure to emerging markets should rise to 31 percent, implying an increase of 2.5 times in 15 years, Morgan Stanley says in a latest note.

Exposure to North America has stalled at 14 percent since 2009, showing that the region's contribution to European revenues is now less than half that of emerging markets, the note says.

At a sector level, cyclicals and commodity-based sectors derive most of their revenues from outside developed Europe, whereas defensives and financials are the most domestically exposed, it says.

