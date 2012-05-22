The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.5 percent around midday, while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes both gain 0.8 percent.

Bellzone Mining jumps 26 percent as the resources group says it has received an approval from the Guinea government to begin commercial production and export of iron ore at its Forcariah project there.

Yell Group drops 15.8 percent as the directories company, which is struggling with a dying core business and over 2 billion pounds worth of debt, says it would try to address its troubles with a corporate restructuring, and increased focus on becoming a predominantly digital business under a new name, hibu Plc.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net