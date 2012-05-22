Shares in Banca Carige rise 11.6 percent after the small Italian lender unveils a reorganisation plan expected to generate net recurrent savings of 37 million euros and boost its capital ratios by around 250 basis points.

Genoa-based Carige said late on Monday it would create a unit to manage the 353 branches it owns outside of its home territory - the north-western coastal region of Liguria.

"It is not clear to us how the valorisation of the intangibles related to the branches acquired in the past few years (at high prices) can generate 250 basis points of Core Tier 1," Mediobanca analysts say in a note.

"In any case, we welcome the efforts to fix the capital ratios, as 6.8 percent Core Tier 1 disclosed in March cannot be deemed sufficient in the current unsettled macroeconomic environment."

Traded volumes are 1.2 times the daily average of the last month.

