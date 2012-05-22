The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.0 percent higher, while the blue chips leap 1.9 percent, and the mid caps add 1.4 percent.

Thomas Cook Group gains 11.8 percent as the tours operator says it is to sell its 77 percent interest in its India division to Fairbridge Capital for around 94 million pounds in cash, with the net proceeds of the sale to be used to reduce the firm's debt burden.

"It certainly doesn't solve Thomas Cook's problems on its own, but - along with other recent disposals - it eases the pressure a little," Charles Stanley says in a note, maintaining its 'buy' rating on the stock.

Anglesey Mining firms 5.1 percent as the firm says its 26-percent owned Canadian associate, Labrador Iron Mines (LIM) would make its first shipment of iron ore from the James Mine, and is on track to meet production target of two million tonnes this year.

