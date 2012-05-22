Shares in Thomas Cook rise nearly 9 percent on Tuesday after the 170-year-old travel firm confirms it has sold its Indian operations as it seeks to reduce its debt burden.

Canda's Fairfax Financial will buy the travel company's 77 percent stake in Thomas Cook India for about 94 million pounds, Fairfax announced after the market close on Monday.

The proceeds represent about 11 percent of Thomas Cook's last reported year-end net debt, says analyst Charles Stanley, estimating that the proportion of operating profit being sacrificed is about half that.

"It certainly doesn't solve Thomas Cook's problems on its own, but - along with other recent disposals - it eases the pressure a little," the broker says, maintaining its 'buy' rating.

Thomas Cook shares have fallen around 90 percent since the start of 2011, as a tough consumer environment led to a string of profit warnings and three refinancings within a year.

