The weakness in the euro will likely see the region's small and mid-sized companies underperform on average against the more internationally-focused blue chips in coming months, but there are still opportunities to be found, strategists at JPMorgan say in a note.

The euro has already lost nearly 4 percent against the dollar so far this month and JPMorgan expects it to weaken by a further 4 percent to end-June at $1.22, with risks skewed towards an even sharper retreat.

"Lower international exposure could be a reason to be cautious this year on small and mid-caps versus large caps," the strategists say, adding they are "heavily overweight" on the sector in the long term.

For now, though, there are still opportunities to be found by focusing on companies who make over a third of sales outside Europe, or at least outside of the euro zone, or which are foreign companies completely and just happen to be listed on one of the region's exchanges.

Cyclicals - such as techs, energy, materials and healthcare - tend to make more money abroad, while on a country level, Britain, Switzerland and Norway are the most export-orientated, JPMorgan says.

