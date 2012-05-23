Net buying of European shares in defensive sectors over those in cyclical sectors continued for a ninth straight week and is now at an extreme level, UBS says in a note.

Last week saw the second-biggest net buying of defensives in nine months, the note says, adding that since the beginning of the correction in March, investors have been net buyers of the healthcare sector for each week bar one.

However, flows into consumer staples have slowed and are now at their lowest since the correction began, it adds.

