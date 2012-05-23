UBS recommends investors to stay cautious on miners and underweight companies such as Antofagasta, Kazakhmys and Lonmin that have exposure in copper and platinum group metals.

"The next big call for the sector depended on whether U.S. credit conditions held up, or whether they became 'infected' by deteriorating conditions in Europe and the emerging markets," UBS says in a note.

"But if credit broke down - it would signal a rollercoaster outlook; another sharp leg down for commodities."

However, it recommends investors to overweight diversified mining company BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner.

