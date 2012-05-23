The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.3 percent in early trade, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.2 percent, and the midcaps 0.9 percent weaker.

Cove Energy lurches more than 10 percent higher after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production trumped Royal Dutch Shell's bid for the Mozambique-focused explorer by offering 1.22 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

Cove management said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a deadline for investors to accept Shell's bid, it now backs PTT's 240 pence per share bid, after earlier supporting Shell's 220 pence.

Yell Group drops 1.2 percent, having fallen sharply in the previous session when the directories company posted full-year results, as JPMorgan cuts its target price for the stock to 4.5 pence from 6.5 pence.

The company, which is struggling with a dying core business and over 2 billion pounds worth of debt, said on Tuesday it would try to address its troubles with a corporate restructuring, and increased focus on becoming a predominantly digital business under a new name, hibu Plc.

