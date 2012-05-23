Shares in FirstGroup rise 6.5 percent after the British transport operator says full-year profit doubled, helped by a strong performance at its U.S. coach business, and that it plans to speed up changes at its struggling UK bus unit this year.

The company says it will reposition its UK Bus portfolio through a programme of business and asset disposals to focus on areas where the greatest potential for growth exists. The unit has been hit by tough economic conditions, rising fuel costs and reduced funding to the industry.

"We see profit improvements from refocusing UK bus into areas where volume growth can drive revenue rather than depending on fare increases; continued stabilisation of School Bus margins - helped by a constructive economy; Greyhound profit growth; and prospective new and replacement rail contracts," says RBC analyst Damian Brewer.

