The recent resurfacing of the euro zone crisis is already taking its toll on earnings momentum, with companies in the European periphery suffering steeper cuts to consensus expectations than their peers in region's core, Deutsche Bank data shows.

Full-year estimates for Spanish and Portuguese stocks were cut by 5.9 percent and 5.3 percent respectively in the past month, with Greek numbers slashed as much as 10 percent.

This compares to downgrades of between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent for core indexes, Germany's Dax, France's Cac-40 and Britain's FTSE 100 , as well as Italy's FTSE Mib.

The steeper cuts on 2012 and 2013 estimates mean that peripheral indexes trade at a relatively small discount to their peers in the region's core despite a strong share price underperformance.

The FTSE 100, Dax and CAC-40 trade at between 8.1 and 8.7 times their expected earnings for 2013, while the Ibex 35 trades on a multiple of 7.3, a slight premium to the FTSE Mib at 7.2, according to Deutsche Bank data.

