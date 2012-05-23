Shares in Burberry shed 5.0 percent, among the top fallers on a 1.6 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, with investors underwhelmed by broadly in-line full-year results from the British luxury brand.

"A combination of profit taking after the recent rally, a weak broader market and results which were slightly shy of expectations has driven the price sharply lower in early trade," says Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Hunter does, however, point out that the numbers themselves are robust, with the company posting a 26 percent jump in profits, whilst saying it will invest up to 200 million pounds ($316 million) in new outlets and expanding existing stores in London, Chicago and Hong Kong.

"Whether this momentum can be maintained... is of some concern to investors, whilst the situation in Europe, and to some extent the U.S., are undoubtedly a drag on overall growth," Hunter added.

Burberry shares are now trading at levels last seen at end-January, having hit a 2012 peak of 1,605 pence mid-April. Trading volumes in Burberry are strong, at almost 70 percent of the 90-day daily average by 0829 GMT.

