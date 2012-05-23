Shares in Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova rise 2.7 percent to be the second-biggest gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 , rebounding from the previous session's post-results slide to a 7-month low.

For some analysts, the fall, after first-quarter results lagged forecasts on the impact of a strong Swiss franc, was overdone given the macroeconomic environment.

"Good performance in economically shaky markets shows quality of the company, outlook is much more promising than the market is assuming," says Vontobel analyst Carla Baenziger in a note.

