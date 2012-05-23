European shares remain in negative territory as U.S. indexes open lower, amid doubts over whether an EU summit will result in concrete, new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 1.7 percent, or 16.36 points, at 977.31 points by 1340 GMT, ending a recovery over the last two days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.7 percent at the start of trading in New York, with the Nasdaq down 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 falling by 0.7 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net