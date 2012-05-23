The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.7 percent in midday trade, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.8 percent and the midcaps 1.3 percent weaker.

Alternative energy products firm Energetix Group advances almost 4 percent after issuing an update, with the company having seen good progress in the development of its energy supply business.

Cove Energy jumps more than 11 percent higher after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production trumps Royal Dutch Shell's bid for the Mozambique-focused explorer by offering 1.22 billion pounds.

