Shares in French bank Credit Agricole are down 5 percent, among the sector's worst performers, as concerns about its exposure to Greece again come to the fore.

"I think it's Greece coming back as a concern, plus the broader euro zone environment," says KBW analyst Jean-Pierre Lambert. "All the French banks are down. Also, CASA shareholders were quite vociferous at yesterday's AGM, which doesn't generate positive news headlines."

Souring sentiment ahead of a meeting of European leaders, Dow Jones quotes former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity programme or face a damaging exit from the eurozone.

Credit Agricole's management on Tuesday was bombarded with hostile questions from shareholders unhappy about the ongoing costs of its Emporiki unit, which has already cost the bank some 6 billion euros. Credit Agricole face a hit roughly double that if Greece leaves the euro zone, analysts say.

Credit Agricole shares are off 4.98 percent, compared with a 3.3 percent drop in larger rival Societe Generale, which also has a Greek unit, Geniki.

While off their all-time lows reached last Friday, Credit Agricole shares are down 31 percent so far this year, reducing its market capitalisation to just under 8 billion euros. The bank trades at 0.19 times its book value, making it Europe's fourth-cheapest bank by that measure after National Bank of Greece, Royal Bank of Scotland and Italy's Monte Paschi di Siena.

