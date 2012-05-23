MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING ON THURSDAY:
ASOS PLC PRELIM
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Q1
SABMILLER PLC PRELIM
MAJOR US COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 2012 Costco Wholesale Corp
Q4 2012 H.J. Heinz Company
Q1 2012 Tiffany & Co.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0658 FR Business climate
0658 FR Markit Flash PMI
0728 DE Markit Flash PMI
0758 EZ Markit Flash PMI
0800 DE Ifo
0830 GB GDP 2nd release
1230 US Durable goods
1230 US Initial claims
1258 US Markit Mfg PMI
