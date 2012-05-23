Shares in Italy's biggest dairy group Parmalat, controlled by French cheese maker Lactalis, are down 5 percent, underperforming a negative European sector, on market concerns about the cost and synergies of its acquisition of Lactalis American group.

Brokers say the $904 billion cash related-party deal, announced on Tuesday, is expensive as it gives the American business an enterprise value of 9.5 times expected 2012 core earnings (EV/EBITDA). This compares with an evaluation of 5.5 times Parmalat's 2011 EV/EBITDA.

Analysts also wonder whether the reason for the deal was to free up part of the cash pile of Parmalat (1.5 billion euros before the American deal) to meet the financing needs of its main shareholder.

"We wait for more details coming, but our first impression is that the deal looks quite expensive," Banca Akros says in a note.

Cheuvreux keeps a cautious view on the stock and says Lactalis could sell new assets in due course as Parmalat remains cash rich.

Parmalat says the deal, which was unanimously approved by the group's board and its internal control and governance committee, is only motivated by industrial synergies, market expansion and EBITDA growth prospects.

It also denies media reports about a possible merger of its Spanish and French activities and says it is not currently evaluating any other acquisition.

Italian stock market regulator Consob may ask for clarifications on the deal, a source close to the operation says.

To see a statement, click

Reuters messaging rm://antonella.ciancio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://sabina.suzzi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://paola.aroSio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net