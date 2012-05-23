The FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.6 percent, faring better than the wider market, with the blue chips off 2.5 percent and the midcaps 1.9 percent weaker.

Yell Group drops almost 15 percent, having fallen sharply in the previous session when the directories company posted full-year results, as JPMorgan cuts its target price for the stock to 4.5 pence from 6.5 pence.

The company, which is struggling with a dying core business and over 2 billion pounds worth of debt, said it would try to address its troubles with a corporate restructuring, and increased focus on becoming a predominantly digital business under a new name, hibu Plc.

Cove Energy jumps nearly 12 percent higher after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production trumps Royal Dutch Shell's bid for the Mozambique-focused explorer by offering 1.22 billion pounds.

