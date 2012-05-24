The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent, bouncing marginally after the previous session's battering, while the FTSE 100 gains 0.1 percent and the FTSE 250 is flat.

Struggling Mothercare rises 12.5 percent after the mother and baby products retailer post full-year profits broadly in with expectations, prompting Peel Hunt and Numis to raise their respective recommendations on the firm.

Thomas Cook adds 6.8 percent after announcing current Premier Farnell boss Harriet Green would succeed Sam Weihagen as chief executive of the debt-laden tour operator at the end of July.

