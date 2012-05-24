European equity markets are likely to remain volatile for some time to come, strategists at Goldman Sachs say, sticking to a cautious stance on risk assets.

Realised 20-day OHLC (open/high/low/close) volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 has nearly doubled since mid-March, as concerns over the euro zone's ability to solve its debt crisis intensified and a Greek exit from the bloc started to be seen as a possibility.

"We think a fundamental shift in the turbulent backdrop is unlikely, and our overall view remains cautious," Goldman's strategists say in a note.

"A significant policy response would obviously be important, and given the deep damage priced into European assets, it is not hard to imagine bouts of quite sharp market relief."

However they add that "a rapid path to a Greek euro exit ... seem less imminent to us than some investors may now believe".

