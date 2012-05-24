Britain's equity market is likely to outperform Europe and U.S. in the long run as it offers less volatile returns on equity (ROE) coupled with cheaper valuations, strategists at BNP Paribas say in a note.

"UK has the lowest ROE volatility and the lowest PE (price/earnings) amongst the developed markets. We see this as a good catalyst for the long term outperformance of FTSE over S&P 500 and Euro STOXX 50 ," they say.

"Although, UK ex financials have higher ROE volatility than the U.S. ex financials, the valuations discount is quite significant and is currently dislocated in our view."

