Shares in Mothercare rise 14.1 percent after the baby products and maternity retailer reports full-year profits broadly in line with expectations and its new chief executive sets out his plan to restore its British business to profitability, prompting Numis and Peel Hunt to upgrade their respective ratings on the firm.

The firm posted an underlying pretax profit of 1.6 million pounds in the 53 weeks to the end of March, broadly in line with market expectations, compared to 28.5 million pounds last year.

Simon Calver, who took the helm at Mothercare at the end of April, says the firm will continue its expansion in emerging markets, and announces a goal of shuttering some stores by March 2015, to pare the British business down to a profitable core.

"We are encouraged by the clarity of the plan and, despite the execution risk, on just 6 times our Mar-2014 forecast, falling to 3 times our Mar-2015 forecast, the risk-reward balance is clearly on the upside," Numis says in a note, while upgrading Mothercare to "buy" from "hold".

Peel Hunt raises its rating to "hold" from "sell" saying: "Profits have clearly troughed and a UK breakeven by 2015 implies the shares are trading on less than 4 time 2015 price-to-earnings ratio. While we see more compelling recovery stocks with less execution risk, we expect the shares to build from here."

