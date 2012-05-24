The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.5 percent in midday trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 1.7 percent, and the midcaps 1.1 percent firmer.

Online fashion retailer ASOS advances more than 6 percent after the company meets forecasts with a 43-percent rise in year profit as stellar growth overseas offset a weaker home market.

Sticking with retailers, Mothercare jumps almost 17 percent after it unveils full-year profits broadly in line with expectations and its new chief executive sets out his plan to restore its British business to profitability, prompting both Numis and Peel Hunt to upgrade their ratings on the firm.

