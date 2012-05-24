The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.9 percent, while the blue chips are 1.6 percent higher, and the midcaps gain by 0.9 percent.

Online fashion retailer ASOS advances 8.7 percent after the company meets forecasts with a 43-percent rise in year profit as stellar growth overseas offset a weaker home market.

Thomas Cook adds 16.4 percent after announcing that current Premier Farnell boss Harriet Green would succeed Sam Weihagen as chief executive of the debt-laden tour operator at the end of July.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net