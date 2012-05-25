UBS changes its recommendations on some UK sectors by upgrading oil & gas to "overweight" from "neutral", while downgrading food producers to "underweight" from "neutral" and real estate to "neutral" from "overweight" on valuation grounds and price moves.

It says in a note the oil & gas sector has underperformed by 9 percent year-to-date and its price-earnings ratio has de-rated more than any other sector as earnings have been robust on an oil price which is largely unchanged since the start of the year.

"Valuations are attractive with a P/E relative to the market now at a 9 percent discount to its 10-year average," it adds.

UBS says food producers have continued to outperform despite the recent sell-off in emerging markets and valuations are now stretched, with a P/E relative 30 percent above its 10-year average and offering the lowest dividend yield relative to the market since March 2009.

It says the real estate sector has been the second-best performer so far this year, has seen the greatest P/E re-rating of any sector and the excess dividend yield of the sector is now less compelling than it was in January.

