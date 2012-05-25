The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.3 percent in early trade, in line with both the blue chips and the midcaps.

Building materials firm Lupus Capital slips 2.4 percent after its update fails to excite, with trading for the first four months of 2012 in line with management expectations, with the firm anticipating end markets outside North America to remain relatively subdued.

Marshalls climbs 1.4 percent as Peel Hunt lifts its rating on the landscaping materials company to "buy" following its recent trading update, with the broker considering the hit to profit from April's rain as likely to be "a genuinely isolated issue affecting only 2012".

"The core investment case of growing dominance and high operational gearing into ultimate recovery remains intact and after de-rating we see the opportunity to (upgrade)," Peel Hunt says.

