Shares in Logica add 3.7 percent, second top gainer on a weaker FTSE 250, as UBS upgrades its recommendation on the Anglo-Dutch IT services group to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, although it trims its forecasts across the sector to reflect weakening European fundamentals.

Logica's shares have fallen 35 percent since late March and have traded below their 20-day moving average since early April as concerns over European IT spend, sparked by the resurfacing of euro zone debt crisis fears, have cast a shadow over the earnings outlook for the sector.

UBS says while a tail-risk scenario for Logica suggests downside to 47 pence, the yield on the shares now exceeds its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio.

Logica shares trade on a 12-month forward PE of 5.7 times and a forward 12-month dividend yield of 7.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

UBS also upgrades its rating on Tieto to "neutral" from "sell", also on valuation.

