The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.1 percent in midday trade, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.3 percent and the midcaps 0.4 percent weaker.

Property firm Helical Bar rises 1 percent after unveiling full-year results which Oriel Securities says are in line with expectations even as site write-downs of 4.5 million pounds ($7.1 million) offset the majority of the development profits of 5.2 million pounds.

"Helical is continuing to focus its efforts on increasing its weighting to income producing properties but the real excitement lies within the development pipeline," Oriel says in a note, repeating its "add" rating on the stock.

"There are two key projects which could show good progress over the next 12 months - St Bart's and White City - and give investors real upside to focus on," the broker says.

Marshalls adds 1.4 percent as Peel Hunt lifts its rating on the landscaping materials company to "buy" following its recent trading update, with the broker considering the hit to profit from April's rain as likely to be "a genuinely isolated issue affecting only 2012".

"The core investment case of growing dominance and high operational gearing into ultimate recovery remains intact and after de-rating we see the opportunity to (upgrade)," Peel Hunt says in a note.

