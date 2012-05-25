Shares in Aggreko rise 1.3 percent, fourth top gainer on a weak FTSE 100, as HSBC upgrades its recommendation on the provider of temporary power to "overweight" from "neutral", lifts its target price to 2,400 pence from 1,800 pence and raises its 2012 earning forecasts by 14 percent.

Aggreko shares are down 6.4 percent over the last three months, although they remain outperformers compared with the broader FTSE 100 index, but HSBC says the market is disproportionately focused on Aggreko's international power projects business.

"Marginal share price performance will be driven more by the Local business.

We have seen a strengthening in several industrial and commodity-related indicators in Q1 2012. Historically, these have correlated closely with growth in the Local business," HSBC says in a note.

