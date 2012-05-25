Shares in outsourcing firms Serco and Capita gain 1.3 and 0.4 percent respectively, outperforming a falling FTSE 100, as Jeffries initiates coverage on both with "buy" ratings in a review of the sector.

Jeffries says after a detailed assessment of public sector outsourcing opportunities, full year 2013 and 2014 consensus organic revenue and earnings per share estimates are too low.

"Serco is the largest beneficiary of the (government outsourcing) opportunities examined ... and has the greatest upside to our price target (655 pence). Capita isn't the compelling contrarian investment we had hoped but offers attractive risk/reward," Jeffries says in a note.

The broker says Babcock, up 1.1 percent, is a major beneficiary of Ministry of Defence outsourcing, and G4S's defensive growth characteristics are attractive in a low economic growth environment. G4S is up 1.0 percent.

