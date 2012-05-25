The FTSE Small Cap index closes steady, echoing the blue chips , while the midcaps are down 0.5 percent.

Property firm Helical Bar rises 0.6 percent after unveiling full-year results which Oriel Securities says are in line with expectations even as site write-downs of 4.5 million pounds ($7.1 million) offset the majority of the development profits of 5.2 million pounds.

"Helical is continuing to focus its efforts on increasing its weighting to income producing properties but the real excitement lies within the development pipeline," Oriel says in a note, repeating its "add" rating on the stock.

"There are two key projects which could show good progress over the next 12 months - St Bart's and White City - and give investors real upside to focus on," the broker says.

Building materials firm Lupus Capital slips 0.8 percent after its update fails to excite, with trading for the first four months of 2012 in line with management expectations, while the firm anticipates end markets outside North America to remain relatively subdued.

