Derivative market liquidity has declined as a result of the ongoing uncertainty in Europe, throwing up interesting trades for those prepared to take on the risk, analysts at BNP Paribas write in a note.

The ability to trade options on the Euro STOXX 50 across various strikes at all maturities has deteriorated markedly, they say, citing the pricing of variance swaps, which replicate hedging a long or short basket of options at every strike, at a premium to that replicating the portfolio.

"While we have heard of CDS prices diverging from their underlying bonds in Fixed Income markets over the last few years, the spread of this 'illiquidity premium' to equities is relatively new."

There is also a supply-demand dislocation on long-dated volatility, BNP says, with Euro STOXX 50 variance now being priced in the mid to high 30s, with the market makers and delta hedgers short and directional traders long.

"We know of few if any investors who have the risk tolerance and long-term horizon required to take advantage of these sorts of opportunities however, so the situation may not reverse imminently," they write.

Lastly, BNP highlights a spike in implied correlations on the FTSE 100 and the Euro STOXX 50, as both move to levels, in the mid-60s, that have historically rarely been realised over periods of a year or more.

"While the mark-to-market moves on these positions can be too significant for many, there is a high probability of 'hold-to-maturity' alpha in these positions at these levels," they say.

