Shares in French digital video specialist Technicolor rise 8.6 percent after Vector Capital offers to boost its stake in the company via a capital increase.

"Vector currently owns 0.6 percent of Technicolor's capital and offers to rise its stake up to between 22 percent and 28 percent via a two-step capital increase. The deal is very close to what JPMorgan has been offering, but the conditions seem to be a little bit more in favour of the current shareholders," a Paris-based trader says.

