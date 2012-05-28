The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.1 percent, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.7 percent, and the midcaps 1.2 percent firmer.

Valiant Petroleum sheds nearly 7 percent after the North Sea-focused oil and gas company says it and its partner, a unit of Cairn Energy, will suspend the Tybalt appraisal well.

Hargreaves Services slides more than 31 percent after the coal supplier and transporter says up to 16 million pounds ($25 million) will be wiped off next year's profit due to difficulties at the company's Maltby coal mine in South Yorkshire.

