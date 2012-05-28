The FTSE Small Cap index closes flat, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps advancing 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Hargreaves Services slides more than 28 percent after the coal supplier and transporter says up to 16 million pounds ($25 million) will be wiped off next year's profit due to difficulties at the company's Maltby coal mine in South Yorkshire.

IT services provider Phoenix IT sheds more than 6 percent after it posts a dip in full-year profits, and says it is cautious about its performance in the first half.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net